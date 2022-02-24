Matt Harrold in charge as Leyton Orient tackle Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Harrold is set to take caretaker charge of Leyton Orient for the visit of Sky Bet League Two strugglers Carlisle.

The O’s parted company with Kenny Jackett shortly after the 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Forward Ruel Sotiriou and midfielder Matt Young came into the starting line-up for that game, with Callum Reilly and Harry Smith among those pressing for a fresh chance to impress.

Striker Paul Smyth continues to recover from a collapsed lung suffered last month.

Carlisle, who sit second bottom, saw manager Keith Millen and director of football David Holdsworth leave the club earlier this week.

Former boss Paul Simpson has returned to take charge at Brunton Park until the end of the season.

Captain Callum Guy had come back into the side for last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Swindon after recovering from a hamstring problem, so should feature again.

Defender Jack Armer dropped to the bench, while Jordan Gibson, Jamie Devitt and Kristian Dennis are all options for Simpson’s first match in charge.