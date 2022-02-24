Matt Harrold in charge as Leyton Orient tackle Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Harrold in charge as Leyton Orient tackle Carlisle

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 4.08pm
Leyton Orient have put first-team coach Matt Harrold in charge on a temporary basis (Nick Potts/PA)
Matt Harrold is set to take caretaker charge of Leyton Orient for the visit of Sky Bet League Two strugglers Carlisle.

The O’s parted company with Kenny Jackett shortly after the 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Forward Ruel Sotiriou and midfielder Matt Young came into the starting line-up for that game, with Callum Reilly and Harry Smith among those pressing for a fresh chance to impress.

Striker Paul Smyth continues to recover from a collapsed lung suffered last month.

Carlisle, who sit second bottom, saw manager Keith Millen and director of football David Holdsworth leave the club earlier this week.

Former boss Paul Simpson has returned to take charge at Brunton Park until the end of the season.

Captain Callum Guy had come back into the side for last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Swindon after recovering from a hamstring problem, so should feature again.

Defender Jack Armer dropped to the bench, while Jordan Gibson, Jamie Devitt and Kristian Dennis are all options for Simpson’s first match in charge.

