Luton boss Nathan Jones must decide whether to stick or twist for Derby visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Luton boss Nathan Jones must decide whether to stick or twist for Derby visit

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 4.56pm
Luton manager Nathan Jones has seen his side pick up impressive wins (James Holyoak/PA)
Luton manager Nathan Jones has seen his side pick up impressive wins (James Holyoak/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones has decisions to make for the Hatters’ Championship clash with Derby on Saturday.

Luton have achieved two of their best results of the season with back-to-back victories over West Brom and Stoke, with Jones shuffling his pack on both occasions.

Danny Hylton impressed on just his second start of the season, netting the opening goal, while Cameron Jerome came off the bench to grab the second.

Captain Sonny Bradley remains sidelined following minor hernia surgery along with midfielders Jordan Clark and Luke Berry.

Derby will again be without suspended captain Tom Lawrence.

The Rams’ leading scorer serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card against Peterborough last weekend.

Defender Richard Stearman was left on the bench on his return from suspension against Millwall in midweek and is pushing for inclusion.

Colin Kazim-Richards could start having made his comeback from a calf injury as a half-time substitute in the defeat by the Lions. Festy Ebosele picked up a knock in that game but manager Wayne Rooney said his substitution was tactical.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier