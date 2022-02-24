Bristol Rovers assessing Nick Anderton for Exeter clash after illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bristol Rovers assessing Nick Anderton for Exeter clash after illness

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 5.34pm
Nick Anderton sat out Bristol Rovers’ win at Leyton Orient after feeling unwell in the warm-up (Nick Potts/PA).
Nick Anderton sat out Bristol Rovers’ win at Leyton Orient after feeling unwell in the warm-up (Nick Potts/PA).

Bristol Rovers are assessing Nick Anderton ahead of Saturday’s League Two home clash with Exeter.

The defender sat out the 2-0 win at Leyton Orient on Tuesday after feeling unwell in the warm-up but was able to take part in training on Thursday.

Josh Grant (knee) could be back involved for the Pirates while recent signing Jon Nolan is closing in on his debut, but Alfie Kilgour, Trevor Clarke and Junior Brown are set to remain absent.

The Leyton Orient result was a third successive win for Joey Barton’s ninth-placed side.

Fourth-placed Exeter are set to play for the first time in 11 days, having postponed last Saturday’s match against Barrow due to concerns about St James Park amid Storm Eunice.

Defender Sam Stubbs had been ruled out of that game after suffering a shoulder injury in the last outing, the 4-3 win over Harrogate.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor was also without Harry Kite (groin), while Offrande Zanzala, who is on loan from Barrow, has been recovering from knee surgery.

Beating Harrogate was Exeter’s fourth win in a row and sixth victory in a seven-game unbeaten run.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier