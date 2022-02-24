Bristol Rovers assessing Nick Anderton for Exeter clash after illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers are assessing Nick Anderton ahead of Saturday’s League Two home clash with Exeter.

The defender sat out the 2-0 win at Leyton Orient on Tuesday after feeling unwell in the warm-up but was able to take part in training on Thursday.

Josh Grant (knee) could be back involved for the Pirates while recent signing Jon Nolan is closing in on his debut, but Alfie Kilgour, Trevor Clarke and Junior Brown are set to remain absent.

The Leyton Orient result was a third successive win for Joey Barton’s ninth-placed side.

Fourth-placed Exeter are set to play for the first time in 11 days, having postponed last Saturday’s match against Barrow due to concerns about St James Park amid Storm Eunice.

Defender Sam Stubbs had been ruled out of that game after suffering a shoulder injury in the last outing, the 4-3 win over Harrogate.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor was also without Harry Kite (groin), while Offrande Zanzala, who is on loan from Barrow, has been recovering from knee surgery.

Beating Harrogate was Exeter’s fourth win in a row and sixth victory in a seven-game unbeaten run.