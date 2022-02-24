New boss Mark Hughes takes Bradford reins for first time against Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New boss Mark Hughes takes Bradford reins for first time against Mansfield

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 5.49pm
Mark Hughes was appointed Bradford manager on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mark Hughes was appointed Bradford manager on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bradford start life under new manager Mark Hughes when they face Mansfield on Saturday.

The former Manchester City and Wales boss has been handed the reins of the Bantams until the summer of 2024 and will be in the dugout for the game against the Stags.

Forward Jamie Walker is still a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Defender Matty Foulds could be in contention to start again after playing just over an hour of the midweek defeat to Harrogate following his recovery from illness.

Mansfield will be without defender Kellan Gordon (knee) for the trip to the Utilita Energy Stadium.

Stags boss Nigel Clough also confirmed that forward duo Rhys Oates (thigh) and Jamie Murphy (hamstring) are doubts for the game.

The pair also missed the 1-1 draw with Newport at the weekend.

Midfielder George Lapslie is also set to be assessed ahead of the match.

