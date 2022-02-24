New boss Mark Hughes takes Bradford reins for first time against Mansfield By Press Association February 24 2022, 5.49pm Mark Hughes was appointed Bradford manager on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradford start life under new manager Mark Hughes when they face Mansfield on Saturday. The former Manchester City and Wales boss has been handed the reins of the Bantams until the summer of 2024 and will be in the dugout for the game against the Stags. Forward Jamie Walker is still a doubt with a hamstring injury. Defender Matty Foulds could be in contention to start again after playing just over an hour of the midweek defeat to Harrogate following his recovery from illness. Mansfield will be without defender Kellan Gordon (knee) for the trip to the Utilita Energy Stadium. Stags boss Nigel Clough also confirmed that forward duo Rhys Oates (thigh) and Jamie Murphy (hamstring) are doubts for the game. The pair also missed the 1-1 draw with Newport at the weekend. Midfielder George Lapslie is also set to be assessed ahead of the match. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Mark Hughes was not ready for football to retire him after taking Bradford job Paudie O’Connor suspended as Bradford take on Harrogate Scot Bennett set to miss Newport’s clash with Mansfield It shouldn’t have been as close as it was – Mansfield boss Nigel Clough