Daniel Harvie completes suspension as MK Dons prepare for visit of Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons will continue to be without the suspended Daniel Harvie for the visit of Bolton in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The defender picked up a 10th booking during his side’s win at Sunderland and will complete a two-match ban after missing his side’s midweek clash with Charlton.

David Kasumu could be pushing for a start after coming off the bench against the Addicks following a hamstring problem.

Otherwise, manager Liam Manning has no new injury concerns ahead of the match.

Bolton will have Ricardo Santos available for the trip.

Santos missed the win over Lincoln on Tuesday due to the birth of his son but is expected to return at the weekend.

Declan John will also be available despite coming off early against Lincoln with a back spasm.

Wanderers remain without Kieran Lee who is set to undergo surgery on a heel problem and Josh Sheehan is also sidelined with a long-term injury.