Nick Kyrgios opens up on mental health struggles – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 24.

Football

Some lovely Scottish weather for Borussia Dortmund’s visit.

A first tweet to celebrate a first Champions League goal.

First @ChampionsLeague goal ⚽️All to play for at OT! GLORY TO GOD ALWAYS! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/56mZ2Bkhm0 — Anthony Elanga (@AnthonyElanga) February 24, 2022

Elanga’s team-mates reflected on Madrid.

All to play for at OT. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/UUUZcZLkFq — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) February 23, 2022

Always special to see old friends. Everything to play for at Old Trafford. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/cqpKMjadGU — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 23, 2022

Mr Griddy delivering the goods again! Far from a great performance but we'll take that heading back to OT. @ManUtd ⚽❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeN7rI6ZY5 — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) February 23, 2022

James Milner enjoyed facing his former club.

Good to keep the momentum going ahead of Sunday and big Joel coming with a late shout for goal of month 🙌 Thanks to the Leeds supporters for the warm reception. Never take anything like that for granted #YNWA #MOT pic.twitter.com/653EwgbB9C — James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 24, 2022

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios opened up about his past troubles.

Naomi Osaka was in the picture.

Formula One

A former world champion had an important job on two in Barcelona.

After the first day of F1 winter testing action I’m ready to lift the garage door on day 2. 🧐@williamsracing #williamsf1 #f1 pic.twitter.com/wjcIGxSdxQ — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) February 24, 2022

Cycling

You sure about that retirement decision Jason?

Always proud of you @JasonKenny107 I would say Happy Retirement, but now it just means more time like this 👇🏼#tackleddaddy pic.twitter.com/Qqq2awaC6r — Dame Laura Kenny (@LauraKenny31) February 24, 2022

Golf

It’s not just Scotland that gets snow.

Have you ever seen snow on a cactus? Never thought we’d be having ourselves a snow day in Scottsdale, AZ! ⛄️ #itscold pic.twitter.com/BtmmgIntL0 — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) February 23, 2022

Cricket

Former Sussex and Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie gave his support to Rod Marsh and his family.

Our thoughts are with the Marsh family. https://t.co/tKur0MBWl2 — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) February 24, 2022

And so did another former Australia international, Adam Gilchrist.

Cmon Bacchus. Hang in there buddy. #myalltimehero — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) February 24, 2022

While England captain Heather Knight added a humorous twist to a training video.

Two scenarios…a) No slip and it’s 4 runsb) I drop it at slip https://t.co/JnX7zY2udW — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) February 24, 2022