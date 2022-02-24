Nathan McGinley becomes latest Motherwell player to sign new deal By Press Association February 24 2022, 6.34pm Nathan McGinley has extended his stay at Fir Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nathan McGinley has become the third Motherwell player to sign a new contract inside a week. The left-back has signed a deal until the summer of 2024. The former Middlesbrough player has made 52 appearances since joining from Forest Green in the summer of 2020. Manager Graham Alexander told Motherwell’s website: “Nathan has shown us that he’s an excellent defender with all the attributes we need in our team. “Now his future is sorted for the next couple of seasons, he can fully concentrate on helping us win games and improve on the qualities he has already.” The 25-year-old follows Bevis Mugabi and Scott Fox in committing his future to the club in the past seven days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Chris Lucketti pleased as Motherwell hit back for a point Jim Goodwin begins Aberdeen tenure with Premiership draw at Motherwell Dundee United 2 Motherwell 0: United go 4th as Tony Watt sinks ex-club Well with first Tannadice strike Lando Norris dreaming of championship glory after signing new £80m McLaren deal