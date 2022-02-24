Scott Brown focused on playing after missing out on St Mirren job – Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Brown focused on playing after missing out on St Mirren job – Jim Goodwin

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 6.37pm
Scott Brown is focused on playing (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scott Brown is focused on playing (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scott Brown has told Jim Goodwin he is focused on being a key player for Aberdeen after holding talks with St Mirren over their managerial vacancy.

Brown was in the running to succeed Goodwin as Saints boss but could now line up under the new Dons manager when Aberdeen host Dundee United on Saturday after returning to training following a hamstring problem.

The 36-year-old was brought to Pittodrie in a player/coach role by his former Hibernian team-mate Stephen Glass and has made 32 appearances this season with his playing duties now his main focus.

Goodwin said: “The key thing in moments like this, in my experience of being a player and a manager, is to have real, honest dialogue and not shy away from each other. Myself and Scott have had open and honest conversations.

“St Mirren asked for permission last week to speak to Scott. Scott is at that stage in his playing career where he wants to get into coaching and management. He has been open and honest about that himself.

“We did the right thing as a club and didn’t deny him that opportunity.

“Albeit St Mirren have made a great appointment in Stephen Robinson, the experience for Scott of being in the boardroom and having those difficult questions thrown at you will stand him in good stead for the next interview process, whenever that is.

“But once the St Mirren thing got finalised with Stephen Robinson, myself and Scott spoke again and he assured me that his mind is really focused on being a player, and being a really important player, between now and the end of the season. We will assess the situation again in the summer.”

Having been announced as manager on the morning of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell, Goodwin will get more of a build-up for his first home match in charge, but he will be sharing the billing with Sir Alex Ferguson.

The all-conquering former Dons boss will attend Saturday’s north-east derby 24 hours after unveiling a statue of himself at Pittodrie.

Goodwin welcomed the chance for his players to be reminded of the expectations and standards set at the club and added: “With the unveiling of the greatest manager of all time’s statue, there is going to be a lot of excitement around the place for the game.

“Hopefully that will generate a brilliant atmosphere that the players will thrive off.”

