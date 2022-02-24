Arsenal secure meeting with PGMOL over spate of red cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal secure meeting with PGMOL over spate of red cards

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 7.16pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been unhappy with a number of decisions against his side in recent weeks. (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been unhappy with a number of decisions against his side in recent weeks. (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Refereeing chiefs have agreed to a request from Arsenal for a meeting to discuss a number of decisions in their recent Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he would like to speak to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after Gabriel Martinelli was sent off in a 1-0 win at Wolves on February 10.

It was the fourth red card the Gunners have been shown since the start of the year and the 15th of Arteta’s tenure, the Spaniard having taken charge in December 2019.

After making the request, Arteta said last week: “That’s happening soon, but obviously we have reported the opinion and the lack of understanding on the decision.”

Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli was sent off at Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The PA news agency understands that PGMOL has now accepted the request and a meeting will take place in the near future.

While Arteta questioned some of the decision-making from officials, he stopped short of claiming there was now a stigma attached to his side.

“I don’t want to say anything like that,” he added.

“I just said that there has been various reasons and very different ones in the way that we’ve got those red cards.

“But somehow we have to stop it because it’s going to harm performances and results for sure and that has to be our aim and our focus and we can’t try to blame the refs.

“We have to believe that the referees are going to do what they have to do, and we have to believe that we’re going to do what we have to do. That’s it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier