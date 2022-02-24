How sport reacted to the Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How sport reacted to the Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 7.54pm
Aleksander Ceferin has called a UEFA meeting to discuss the crisis (John Walton/PA)
Aleksander Ceferin has called a UEFA meeting to discuss the crisis (John Walton/PA)

The sporting world will be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how sport has reacted to the crisis.

Football

UEFA is set to confirm that this season’s Champions League final will no longer take place in St Petersburg, the PA news agency understands.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting for Friday where it is expected the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena will be stripped of its right to host the final.

The governing body said: “UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine.

“We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.

“We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow.”

The Scottish Football Association is in talks with UEFA as Ukraine are Scotland’s World Cup play-off opponents.

Ukraine are due to visit Hampden on March 24 and the fate of the game will also be on the agenda at UEFA’s meeting.

The football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic issued a joint statement on Thursday afternoon calling for World Cup play-off matches not to be played in Russia.

The Ukraine Premier League was set to end its winter break on Saturday but is now suspended.

In Germany, second division Schalke announced the logo of main sponsor Gazprom would be removed from the club’s shirts.

Tennis

Russia’s world number seven Andrey Rublev voiced his support for peace, taking to Instagram prior to his match against American Mackenzie McDonald in Dubai to post images of friendship with Ukraine.

After his match Rublev, who won a doubles title with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov at the weekend, said: “In these moments you realise that my match is not important. It’s not about my match, how it affects me. What’s happening is much more terrible.”

Elina Svitolina, the most prominent Ukrainian player, changed her Twitter profile picture to a hand in the colours of the country’s flag alongside the words ‘Pray for Ukraine’.

She also posted a message expressing her sadness at the situation, writing: “I can’t,” accompanied by crying and heartbroken emojis.

No main tour events are due to take place in Russia until the autumn but the Moscow Cup, a stop on the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour, is scheduled next week while a third-tier International Tennis Federation event in Kazan is on the calendar in early April.

An ITF spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “We are closely monitoring how this situation evolves and any course of action will be decided based on a thorough risk assessment and the advice we receive from security experts and the relevant authorities.”

Formula One

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has said he will boycott the Russian Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix 2021 – Paddock Day – Silverstone
Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in Russia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

F1 has so far refused to scrap the round in Sochi but the grid’s major players are set to stage a crisis summit on Thursday night.

Vettel, one of the sport’s leading figures and director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said: “My own opinion is that I should not go and I will not go.”

World champion Max Verstappen added: “When a country is at war, it is not correct to race there.”

Athletics

World Athletics said it is “appalled” by developments in Ukraine and condemns the invasion. A statement said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has spoken with his senior vice-president Sergey Bubka, the former Ukrainian pole-vaulter, and the Ukrainian Athletics Federation and “has offered whatever practical support we can give”.

The situation is not expected to affect the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat or the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

