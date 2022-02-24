Striker Tom Hopper in line for first Lincoln start since September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Striker Tom Hopper in line for first Lincoln start since September

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 8.08pm
Tom Hopper is back for Lincoln (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Tom Hopper is back for Lincoln (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Lincoln striker Tom Hopper could make a first start since September against Gillingham.

Hopper has made two substitute appearances since recovering from a shin injury.

The Imps will assess central defender Adam Jackson’s ongoing ankle problem.

Joe Walsh returns after serving a one-match suspension.

Gillingham have doubts over Mustapha Carayol and Gerald Sithole.

Carayol is battling to overcome a knee injury and Sithole has been carrying a hamstring problem.

Ben Reeves returned to the starting line-up against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday after injury and lasted 67 minutes.

If Reeves is fit enough to go again boss Neil Harris could name an unchanged side from the midweek goalless draw.

