England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out of Wales clash through injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out of Wales clash through injury

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 8.28pm
Manu Tuilagi is out for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manu Tuilagi is out for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales with a hamstring injury.

Tuilagi had been due to make his first start in the competition in almost two years after completing his recovery from a torn hamstring.

However, England revealed late on Thursday that a scan had uncovered a “low grade” issue.

Joe Marchant has been recalled and will train with the squad on Friday, while an updated team will be confirmed on Saturday.

The news will come as a blow to head coach Eddie Jones, who earlier on Thursday insisted England have added an “edge to the team” after recalling Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes.

Lawes has been sidelined for over a month because of concussion but is immediately restored to the back row, in the process relieving Tom Curry of the captaincy.

“Courtney is a great ball-carrier and destructive defender,” said Jones. “Courtney was going to be captain when Owen Farrell was unavailable, so it’s a natural change back to the guy who was going to be captain.

England head coach Eddie Jones
The injury is a blow to England head coach Eddie Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He has good skills around the players. When he speaks they listen, he leads by example.

“We’re really pleased with the job Tom Curry did. He did an outstanding job as a young captain and he’s going to be an outstanding leadership prospect in the future.”

Ben Youngs can become England’s most-capped player on Saturday, surpassing Jason Leonard’s landmark of 114, but the achievement must be reached as a replacement for Harry Randall.

Randall impressed in the five-try rout of Italy in round two to the point that, for now at least, he has been elevated above Youngs in the scrum-half pecking order.

England Training – Pennyhill Park – Friday November 19th
Joe Marchant has been called up (Adam Davy/PA)

“We want to put some pace in the game early. We feel like there will be opportunities against Wales early in the game and Harry each week has been in increasingly better form,” Jones said.

“He’s sharp around the ruck, gives us that instinctiveness with his ability to take quick taps and run quickly. And then we have Ben Youngs to finish the game.

“These games go to the wire, it’s like a built-in narrative, and imagine having a half-back with 114 caps in the best form of his career coming on to manage that last 20 minutes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier