Defender Sam Hutchinson could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton By Press Association February 24 2022, 9.23pm Sam Hutchinson could return for Sheffield Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sam Hutchinson could be back in contention for Sheffield Wednesday when they host Charlton. The defender missed the 3-1 weekend win at Doncaster after picking up an injury against Rotherham. Dominic Iorfa is close to returning after a long-term injury and could also be involved. Lee Gregory, Chey Dunkley and Harlee Dean are still on the sidelines. Charlton midfielder Scott Fraser could be added to the squad after a bout of Covid-19. Striker Jayden Stockley is also closing in on a return, but Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington are all still unavailable. Midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor is also sidelined by a hamstring injury. Jake Forster-Caskey is back in training after nine months out recovering from an ACL injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier MK Dons full-backs make the right impression on Liam Manning in win at Charlton Sean Clare suspended as Charlton look to return to winning ways against MK Dons Scott Fraser set to miss out for Charlton following positive Covid test Doncaster injury problems show no sign of easing for Sheffield Wednesday clash