Alexander Zverev fined maximum amount by ATP following Mexican Open expulsion

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 9.53pm
Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the tournament (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Alexander Zverev has been fined 40,000 US dollars (£30,000) and forfeited his prize money of more than 30,000 US dollars (£22,500) for his actions at the Mexican Open.

The world number three caused outrage at the end of a doubles match when he repeatedly hit the chair of umpire Alessandro Germani with his racket, at one point almost catching the official’s leg.

Zverev was immediately thrown out of the tournament in Acapulco and has since apologised publicly for the incident and privately to Germani.

The fines represent the maximum amounts that the ATP can impose, and the 24-year-old German could still face further sanctions – including a ban – when a full investigation has taken place.

An ATP statement read: “Following ATP’s withdrawal of Alexander Zverev from this week’s tournament in Acapulco due to unsportsmanlike conduct, the player has received the following on-site penalties; verbal abuse – 20,000 US dollars, unsportsmanlike conduct – 20,000 US dollars.

“This represents the maximum fine per each violation. Zverev also forfeits full prize money of 31,570 US dollars (singles and doubles), as well as all ATP rankings points from the event.

“A further review of the incident will now follow per ATP rules.”

