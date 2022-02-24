Brendan Rodgers reveals Jamie Vardy is nearing a Leicester return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers reveals Jamie Vardy is nearing a Leicester return

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 9.58pm
Jamie Vardy is close to returning to first-team training (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Vardy is close to returning to first-team training (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brendan Rodgers revealed Jamie Vardy should return to Leicester training in a few days while Wesley Fofana is inching closer to a first-team comeback.

The Foxes, who advanced to the last-16 of the Europa Conference League by sweeping aside Randers 7-2 on aggregate courtesy of a 3-1 victory in the second leg on Thursday evening, have been beset by injuries this season.

Vardy has been sidelined since the final game of 2021 because of a hamstring complaint while Leicester are being cautious over Fofana, who has spent the last six months convalescing from a broken leg suffered in pre-season.

But Rodgers, who has also been without Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans this year, gave a positive update on the duo and anticipates Vardy to be back in the senior ranks soon.

Wesley Fofana has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg in pre-season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wesley Fofana has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg in pre-season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Wesley’s training with the team so we just need to find the right moment,” Rodgers said on BT Sport “We said we wanted to have him in training a couple of weeks before we decide when he was going to feature in any sort of game.

“He’s looking very, very good but of course you have to be careful with him as well. Another week or so’s training and we’ll see where we go.

“Jamie’s not too far away, he’s working outside, he’s running, he’s moving, he’s maybe two or three days from training with the team so that’s great news for us with those two.”

Leicester’s 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium a week ago meant Randers were always second favourites to progress and Rodgers’ side extended their lead even further within 100 seconds of kick-off on Thursday night.

Harvey Barnes darted forwards from halfway before cutting on to his right foot and curling into the bottom corner while James Maddison’s bending second-half efforts from outside the area moved Leicester 3-0 ahead on the night.

Brendan Rodgers was satisfied with Leicester's performance in their win at Randers on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers was satisfied with Leicester's performance in their win at Randers on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Randers spurned several chances to make the contest a more even affair but were gifted a consolation when a back pass bobbled on Kasper Schmeichel, whose mis-control allowed Stephen Odey to capitalise.

Rodgers, though, was satisfied with the display in wintery conditions from his side, who have slipped to 12th in the Premier League standings having failed to win any of their top-flight games in 2021.

“In European football or the Premier League there’s moments in the game where you have to defend,” Rodgers added. “We got exactly the start we wanted, Harvey scored a great goal so that gives us comfort in the game.

“I thought our ball possession wasn’t so good in the first half, the pitch was difficult but I thought the boys were much better in the second half in dealing with that aspect of it.

“Kasper made two great saves. It was just unfortunate it bobbles up on the pitch and we concede the goal. But overall, two good legs and into the next round. You’re in this competition so you want to go as far as you can.”

