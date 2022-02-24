Wayne Pivac expecting Wales to continue improvement against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Pivac expecting Wales to continue improvement against England

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 10.04pm
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is expecting an improvement from his side (David Davies/PA)
Wales boss Wayne Pivac expects continued improvement in his team’s performance level when the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions tackle England on Saturday.

A fifth successive Six Nations defeat at Twickenham would effectively ended Wales’ hopes of a successful title defence after losing their opening game against Ireland.

“The longer you have with the players, things should improve,” Pivac said.

“We are not bringing in new things each week, it’s little tweaks here and there and we expect improvement.

“The big challenge for us is to have that same attitude and the same willingness to throw ourselves around the park like we did against Scotland (Wales won 20-17) in front of 70,000-odd mainly Wales fans, to do that on the road in a hostile environment with mainly English supporters.

“One of the big challenges we’ve talked about during the week is being able to compete with the English pack.

“It is a big pack, and it’s making sure we are disciplined and don’t give them too many inroads with their lineout, and obviously they’ve got a pretty good scrum.

“It’s a big challenge for us up-front, and we need to back that up across the whole XV.

“In the Ireland game we didn’t have a lot of possession, and when we did, we were under pressure because we weren’t winning collisions and our discipline didn’t back it up.

“That was always going to be a tough day at the office, but I thought there were improvements against Scotland.”

Although Wales beat England at Twickenham in the 2015 World Cup, they have not claimed a Six Nations win there since 2012.

England v Wales
Wales have found wins hard to come by at Twickenham in recent years (David Davies)

But any hope of a successful title defence hinges on them ending that sequence this weekend after victory over Scotland last time out put them back in the mix for silverware.

Wales’ England-based players were back with their clubs during a fallow Six Nations week after the Scotland game.

And while Pivac admits he would “definitely” like all his players plying their trade in Wales, he added: “We just work with the players we’ve got.

“Training alters a little bit because you don’t have the same personnel, but certainly selection is going on form.

“Yes, it’s certainly the ideal situation to have your whole squad for the whole tournament.

“But we realise that is not always the case, and we know that from selecting the squad at the start of the competition. We factor all those things in.”

