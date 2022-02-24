Jimmy Keohane could make Rochdale return after three months out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Keohane could make Rochdale return after three months out

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 10.53pm
Jimmy Keohane could return for Rochdale (PA)
Jimmy Keohane could make his long-awaited return for Rochdale in their Sky Bet League Two clash with high-flying Northampton.

The 31-year-old midfielder has not played since November after breaking a bone in his foot but he returned to the bench for Tuesday’s clash with Port Vale.

Dale were affected by illness in the squad against the Valiants but boss Robbie Stockdale is confident that is now behind them.

Paul Downing remains sidelined by a groin injury, while Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews is still at least a fortnight away from a return due to an ankle problem.

Northampton boss Jon Brady will welcome back midfielder Shaun McWilliams.

McWilliams completed his two-match suspension in the midweek draw at Scunthorpe having been booked 10 times this season.

Jack Sowerby (knee) and Louis Appere (calf) are nearing a return but this weekend will come too soon.

Forwards Benny Ashley-Seal and Josh Eppiah came off the bench at Glanford Park but are not ready for a start yet.

