Jimmy Keohane could make Rochdale return after three months out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jimmy Keohane could make his long-awaited return for Rochdale in their Sky Bet League Two clash with high-flying Northampton.

The 31-year-old midfielder has not played since November after breaking a bone in his foot but he returned to the bench for Tuesday’s clash with Port Vale.

Dale were affected by illness in the squad against the Valiants but boss Robbie Stockdale is confident that is now behind them.

Paul Downing remains sidelined by a groin injury, while Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews is still at least a fortnight away from a return due to an ankle problem.

Northampton boss Jon Brady will welcome back midfielder Shaun McWilliams.

McWilliams completed his two-match suspension in the midweek draw at Scunthorpe having been booked 10 times this season.

Jack Sowerby (knee) and Louis Appere (calf) are nearing a return but this weekend will come too soon.

Forwards Benny Ashley-Seal and Josh Eppiah came off the bench at Glanford Park but are not ready for a start yet.