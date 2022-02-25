On this day in 2009: Jason Robinson returns to Sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Premiership club Sale appointed former England star Jason Robinson as their new head coach on this day in 2009.

Robinson was lured out of retirement to return to the club where he spent seven years as a player after agreeing a two-year deal to join the Edgeley Park management team.

The former Great Britain rugby league international retired after England’s defeat by South Africa in the 2007 World Cup final.

New Sale Sharks head coach Jason Robinson talks to the media during a press conference at Edgeley Park, Stockport (Dave Thompson/PA).

He was recruited to work beneath Sale director of rugby Kingsley Jones, who replaced the outgoing Philippe Saint-Andre at the end of the season.

Jones said: “It’s fantastic news for the club that Jason has agreed to join the coaching staff. It’s no coincidence that the three years that Jason was captain were the most successful in the club’s history.”

“Jason has been a professional since the age of 16 and everything he has done in both codes he has been successful at. He is renowned for his enthusiasm and drive and is a proven 100 per cent winner.”

Jason Robinson sets up Wigan Warriors first try, watched by St Helens’ Chris Joynt (left) and Des Clark at Central Park (David Kendall/PA)

Robinson was adored by Sale fans after leading the club to the Guinness Premiership title in 2006.

His dazzling footwork and acceleration marked him out as one of the game’s most exciting players and helped England to their 2003 World Cup triumph.

Robinson left Sale after one season in which the Sharks narrowly avoided relegation from the Premiership. Former New Zealand All Blacks forward Mike Brewer was appointed as head coach.