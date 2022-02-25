Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku keen to stay at Chelsea despite Inter links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku keen to stay at Chelsea despite Inter links

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 7.23am
Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a return to former club Inter Milan (Steven Paston/PA)
Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a return to former club Inter Milan (Steven Paston/PA)

What the papers say

It is no secret that Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, 28, has been linked with a return to former club Inter Milan. Lukaku set a Premier League record-low seven touches in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, with the 28-year-old still scrabbling to find his Stamford Bridge niche. The Mirror, however, reports the Belgium striker wants to stay put and fight for his spot at Chelsea.

The Standard says the Gunners have put aside talks over Alexandre Lacazette‘s future until the end of the current campaign. The Frenchman is in the final six months of his deal and Mikel Arteta on Thursday said his captain summed up Arsenal’s resilience as they battled from behind to beat Wolves with a stoppage-time winner.

Could Antonio Rudiger swap Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford? The Mirror claims Manchester United want to bring the 28-year-old defender to the North West at season’s end, which could cast a shadow over England international Harry Maguire’s future at the club.

And the Sun reports Watford striker Ashley Fletcher is on the cusp of joining New York Red Bulls on loan, with the 26-year-old struggling to get game time since joining the Hornets in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: SER Deportivos says Manchester City are leading the race to sign the Norway striker, 21, from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Kylian Mbappe: The France striker, 23, has turned down another contract offer from his club Paris St Germain, according to Marca.

