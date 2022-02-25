Callum McGregor expects Celtic to be in the spotlight after European exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum McGregor expects Celtic to be in the spotlight after European exit

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 9.53am
Callum McGregor aims to bounce back from Celtic’s European exit (Steve Walsh/PA)
Celtic captain Callum McGregor knows there will be a “spotlight” on his side following their European disappointment.

McGregor is now determined to show they can react in the right manner when they face Hibernian on Sunday.

Celtic crashed out of the Europa Conference League on Thursday after a 2-0 defeat in Norway left them on the end of a 5-1 aggregate defeat by Bodo/Glimt.

Ange Postecoglou’s side never really got going over the two legs against a side who are still in their pre-season.

Their performances at the first hurdle of the knockout stages were in stark contrast to title rivals Rangers, who hit six goals past Borussia Dortmund to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

But Celtic have a chance to move six points ahead at Easter Road on Sunday lunchtime before Motherwell visit Ibrox later in the day.

And McGregor stressed the importance of bouncing back.

The midfielder, who was a half-time substitute in the Arctic Circle, said on the Celtic website: “I think the really disappointing thing is that over the two legs we never showed the kind of team that we are, the quality that we have and the quality that we have reached this season.

“When you get the opportunity to perform at this level and you don’t take it, then it hurts, so we have to react in the right way and in a positive manner.

“We’re looking forward to Sunday and that’s all we can do now – learn from it and we have to show a reaction on Sunday.

“When you have a disappointing result in football, then there’s a spotlight on you to react and react in a positive way.

“So we’ll take our medicine, accept that we weren’t good enough over the two legs and we’ll look at that, we’ll look at ourselves as well, but we have to dust ourselves down and it’s a huge, huge game on Sunday.”

