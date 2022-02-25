Colchester have no fresh issues ahead of Oldham clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester have a near clean bill of health heading into Saturday’s League Two home clash against fellow relegation battlers Oldham.

No fresh injury problems were sustained during Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Hartlepool, in which forward John Akinde played an hour on his return to action after testing positive for coronavirus.

Defender Ryan Clampin remains absent due to a knee issue.

The U’s, under interim boss Wayne Brown since Hayden Mullins’ sacking in January, are currently 21st in the table, three points above the drop zone.

Dylan Bahamboula misses out again for Oldham.

The midfielder continues to serve a suspension after being sent off in the 3-3 draw at Newport on February 12.

Junior Luamba is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The Latics, one place and two points below Colchester, have won three times and drawn twice since John Sheridan returned as manager in January, beating Bradford 2-0 in their most recent outing last Saturday.