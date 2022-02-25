Bournemouth welcome back players after enforced break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth return to action for the first time in a fortnight when they host Stoke.

The Cherries saw games with Nottingham Forest and Swansea called off due to Storm Eunice and their lead over third-placed QPR cut to two points.

The enforced break has enabled some players to return to fitness, with Ethan Laird in contention for a debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jefferson Lerma will be out of action again due to suspension, however.

Michael O’Neill has promised changes to his Stoke side.

The Potters slipped to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Luton in midweek – their third game without a win – and O’Neill looks set to change things up.

O’Neill told BBC Radio Stoke after the game against Luton: “I imagine there will be changes to the team at the weekend, because that, especially in the second half, was nowhere near good enough.”

Harry Souttar, Mario Vrancic and Abdallah Sima, who has returned to the Potters after a spell with parent club Brighton, are set to remain on the casualty list.