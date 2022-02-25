Andy Crosby continues to take charge of Port Vale in absence of Darrell Clarke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Andy Crosby continues to take charge of Port Vale in absence of Darrell Clarke

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 10.45am
Andy Crosby will take charge of Port Vale once again (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Crosby will take charge of Port Vale once again (Mike Egerton/PA)

Andy Crosby will continue to take charge of Port Vale in the absence of Darrell Clarke when Stevenage visit.

Boss Clarke remains on compassionate leave following a close family bereavement.

Vale announced on Thursday that Adam Murray has joined the club on a temporary basis to support Crosby.

Tom Conlon has been absent since January with an Achilles injury and it remains to be seen whether he will return.

Stevenage have Luke Prosser back in contention.

The defender missed last weekend’s 4-0 defeat against Bristol Rovers through suspension but he is available once more.

Boss Paul Tisdale could opt to make changes as he looks to end a five-match winless run.

Charlie Carter is among those vying for a starting spot should Tisdale choose to shuffle his pack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier