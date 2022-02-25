Andy Crosby continues to take charge of Port Vale in absence of Darrell Clarke By Press Association February 25 2022, 10.45am Andy Crosby will take charge of Port Vale once again (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Andy Crosby will continue to take charge of Port Vale in the absence of Darrell Clarke when Stevenage visit. Boss Clarke remains on compassionate leave following a close family bereavement. Vale announced on Thursday that Adam Murray has joined the club on a temporary basis to support Crosby. Tom Conlon has been absent since January with an Achilles injury and it remains to be seen whether he will return. Stevenage have Luke Prosser back in contention. The defender missed last weekend’s 4-0 defeat against Bristol Rovers through suspension but he is available once more. Boss Paul Tisdale could opt to make changes as he looks to end a five-match winless run. Charlie Carter is among those vying for a starting spot should Tisdale choose to shuffle his pack. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Andy Crosby rues dropped points as Port Vale concede late leveller Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Port Vale’s visit Andy Crosby ‘immensely proud’ as Port Vale end difficult week with dramatic draw Jamie Proctor earns Port Vale point at Tranmere with stoppage-time equaliser