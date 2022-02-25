St Mirren could be at full strength for new boss Stephen Robinson’s first match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren could be at full strength for new boss Stephen Robinson’s first match

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 11.04am Updated: February 25 2022, 2.33pm
New St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson could have a full squad to choose from (Richard Sellers/PA)

New St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson could have a full squad to choose from for his first match in charge against Hearts.

Eamonn Brophy returned to full training earlier in the week following a hamstring injury.

Defender Charles Dunne is free to play after his red card against Livingston was downgraded to a yellow.

Hearts are set to welcome key defender Craig Halkett back after a six-game absence with a hamstring injury.

Captain Craig Gordon and top scorer Liam Boyce are also poised to return after missing last weekend’s defeat at St Johnstone with Covid.

The versatile Michael Smith has been struggling with back spasms recently and remains on the sidelines.

