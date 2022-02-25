West Ham handed tough Sevilla test in last 16 of Europa League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham handed tough Sevilla test in last 16 of Europa League

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 11.48am
West Ham manager David Moyes will see his side take on Spanish opposition (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham manager David Moyes will see his side take on Spanish opposition (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham will take on Spanish side Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Irons won Group H and so were among the seeded teams for Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first leg is set for March 10 in Seville, which will host the Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, with the return tie in London on March 17.

Sevilla have won the competition six times and came through their knockout play-off tie against Dinamo Zagreb with a 3-2 aggregate win, despite losing 1-0 in Croatia on Thursday night.

Rangers’ reward for knocking out Borussia Dortmund is a last-16 tie against Red Star Belgrade.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men saw off competition favourites Dortmund with a 6-4 aggregate victory, drawing the second leg 2-2 after a memorable 4-2 win in Germany.

The first leg against the Serbians, who were one of the seeds after finishing top of Group F, will be played at Ibrox on March 10, with the return a week later.

Elsewhere in the draw, Barcelona, who beat Napoli in the play-offs, take on Turkish side Galatasaray.

RB Leipzig face Spartak Moscow, who will have to play their home tie at a neutral venue following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Braga play French club Monaco, Porto take on Lyon, Atalanta meet German side Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis are against Eintracht Frankfurt.

