Will Ferry retains place in Crawley squad after fall-out with boss John Yems

Crawley full-back Will Ferry is in contention to face leaders Forest Green despite his bust-up with manager John Yems last time out.

Southampton loanee Ferry was substituted after just 25 minutes of the 1-0 defeat by Hartlepool after appearing to shout something at Yems.

But the pair have buried the hatchet and Ferry will be in the squad.

The postponement of the Salford match last week has given James Tilley extra time to recover from a head injury.

Rovers have a doubt over defender Jordan Moore-Taylor.

The 28-year-old is battling to be fit after suffering a shin injury.

Moore-Taylor returned to training on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of the trip south.

Boss Rob Edwards has an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from.