Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer hoping to have players back for Huddersfield clash

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer is hoping for positive news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong played 45 minutes for the club’s under-23s on Monday as he returned to action for the first time since undergoing thigh surgery in October, but Bowyer admitted he looked understandably rusty.

Chong is the most advanced of the Blues’ walking wounded with midfielder Taylor Richards a little further behind in his recovery from an ankle problem.

Defender Teden Mengi continues to work his way back from a hamstring problem, while Marc Roberts (hamstring), Troy Deeney, George Friend and Scott Hogan (all calf) are still out.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan will make late calls on defenders Pipa and Tom Lees.

Full-back Pipa, who underwent groin surgery in August, has missed the last two games with a less serious groin issue, while central defender Lees suffered a cut head during Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Cardiff.

Loan signing Levi Colwill was an unused substitute in midweek on his return from a knee injury.

However, Tino Anjorin (fractured metatarsal), Ryan Schofield (shoulder), Alex Vallejo (knee) and Rolando Aarons are still out.