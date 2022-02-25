Barnsley report no new injuries for home clash with Middlesbrough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has no new injury worries for the visit of Middlesbrough.

Romal Palmer, Aaron Leya Iseka and Liam Kitching will be assessed on Friday and could return to the bench after injury.

Cauley Woodrow, Clarke Oduor and Victor Adeboyejo remain sidelined.

Midfielder Joe Ackroyd has joined Czech side MFK Vyskov on loan until June 30.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder will be without the suspended Matt Crooks for the trip to Oakwell.

Martin Payero remains out injured in the short term, with Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi out for the season.

Boro hope to have defender Marc Bola back from injury for next weekend’s home game with Luton.

Bola has been missing since picking up an injury in training in December but will have a full week of training from Monday ahead of a possible return.