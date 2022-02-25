Barnsley report no new injuries for home clash with Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Barnsley report no new injuries for home clash with Middlesbrough

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 12.35pm
Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley will take on Middlesbrough this weekend (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley will take on Middlesbrough this weekend (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has no new injury worries for the visit of Middlesbrough.

Romal Palmer, Aaron Leya Iseka and Liam Kitching will be assessed on Friday and could return to the bench after injury.

Cauley Woodrow, Clarke Oduor and Victor Adeboyejo remain sidelined.

Midfielder Joe Ackroyd has joined Czech side MFK Vyskov on loan until June 30.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder will be without the suspended Matt Crooks for the trip to Oakwell.

Martin Payero remains out injured in the short term, with Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi out for the season.

Boro hope to have defender Marc Bola back from injury for next weekend’s home game with Luton.

Bola has been missing since picking up an injury in training in December but will have a full week of training from Monday ahead of a possible return.

