Manchester United sever ties with sponsors Aeroflot after Russian invasion

Manchester United have ended their sponsorship deal with Aeroflot following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Red Devils have had a partnership with the Russian airline since 2013, and have regularly flown to European matches on the company’s aircrafts.

However, Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has led United to sever their ties to the company.

Manchester United flew to Spain in midweek (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A club spokesperson said: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

United used charter airline Titan Airways for their Champions League last-16 away leg against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

The British Government has banned Aeroflot flights to the UK as part of its package of sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says the situation in Ukraine is “desperately sad” (Mike Egerton/PA)

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said the situation in Ukraine was “desperately sad”.

“This is just an incredible situation that we have that kind of war within Europe. I think everybody has the same opinion about what’s happening there. Just a human disaster for all the people involved,” he said.

“Right now, as far as I can tell, the situation in Russia and especially in Moscow is still safe, but this doesn’t change anything about the whole situation, which is desperately sad.

“When I watch TV in the morning or in the evening I still cannot believe what I see there. This is just a terrible situation and I very, very much hope the politicians all over the world can help to de-escalate the situation and finish with those kind of things that are happening there.”