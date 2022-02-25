Manchester United sever ties with sponsors Aeroflot after Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United sever ties with sponsors Aeroflot after Russian invasion

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 1.03pm Updated: February 25 2022, 1.37pm
Manchester United have ended their sponsorship deal with Aeroflot (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have ended their sponsorship deal with Aeroflot following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Red Devils have had a partnership with the Russian airline since 2013, and have regularly flown to European matches on the company’s aircrafts.

However, Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has led United to sever their ties to the company.

A club spokesperson said: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

United used charter airline Titan Airways for their Champions League last-16 away leg against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

The British Government has banned Aeroflot flights to the UK as part of its package of sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said the situation in Ukraine was “desperately sad”.

“This is just an incredible situation that we have that kind of war within Europe. I think everybody has the same opinion about what’s happening there. Just a human disaster for all the people involved,” he said.

“Right now, as far as I can tell, the situation in Russia and especially in Moscow is still safe, but this doesn’t change anything about the whole situation, which is desperately sad.

“When I watch TV in the morning or in the evening I still cannot believe what I see there. This is just a terrible situation and I very, very much hope the politicians all over the world can help to de-escalate the situation and finish with those kind of things that are happening there.”

