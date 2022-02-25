Sutton still missing trio against Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton still missing trio against Scunthorpe

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 1.05pm Updated: February 25 2022, 2.55pm
Sutton manager Matt Gray is still without a trio of players (Adam Davy/PA)
Sutton manager Matt Gray is still without a trio of players (Adam Davy/PA)

Sutton must again do without Jon Barden, Richie Bennett and Isaac Olaofe as the League Two promotion hopefuls look to return to winning ways against Scunthorpe this weekend.

Defender Barden has been struggling with an abdominal strain while forward Richie Bennett has been recovering from a wrist operation.

United manager Matt Gray, whose side have dropped down to sixth after drawing four of their last five games and losing the other, hopes both of those players could be available following this weekend but Olaofe is set to be sidelined for a while longer.

The on-loan Millwall forward was due to undergo a scan on his hip injury this week and Gray says they will know more about his situation once the results come back.

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill continues to have a number of players unavailable for the trip south, admitting he is selecting from a “threadbare” squad at the moment.

Lewis Thompson, having only recently returned from a long-term absence due to a hamstring injury, damaged his knee in Tuesday’s goalless draw against Northampton and is facing another lengthy spell out.

Alfie Beestin is also missing with what Hill says could be long Covid while Tom Pugh is out for the season with a knee problem.

The rock-bottom Iron were also without George Taft in midweek due to illness while Dan Gallimore was another absentee.

