Sutton still missing trio against Scunthorpe

Sutton must again do without Jon Barden, Richie Bennett and Isaac Olaofe as the League Two promotion hopefuls look to return to winning ways against Scunthorpe this weekend.

Defender Barden has been struggling with an abdominal strain while forward Richie Bennett has been recovering from a wrist operation.

United manager Matt Gray, whose side have dropped down to sixth after drawing four of their last five games and losing the other, hopes both of those players could be available following this weekend but Olaofe is set to be sidelined for a while longer.

The on-loan Millwall forward was due to undergo a scan on his hip injury this week and Gray says they will know more about his situation once the results come back.

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill continues to have a number of players unavailable for the trip south, admitting he is selecting from a “threadbare” squad at the moment.

Lewis Thompson, having only recently returned from a long-term absence due to a hamstring injury, damaged his knee in Tuesday’s goalless draw against Northampton and is facing another lengthy spell out.

Alfie Beestin is also missing with what Hill says could be long Covid while Tom Pugh is out for the season with a knee problem.

The rock-bottom Iron were also without George Taft in midweek due to illness while Dan Gallimore was another absentee.