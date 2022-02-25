Vicente Guaita could return in goal as Crystal Palace face Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vicente Guaita could return in goal as Crystal Palace face Burnley

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 1.49pm
Vicente Guaita could return for Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Vicente Guaita is expected to return for Crystal Palace when they host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Spaniard sat out the midweek win at Watford with a minor knee issue.

Boss Patrick Vieira will remain without full-backs Joel Ward (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring).

Maxwel Cornet remains an injury doubt for Burnley after sitting out Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

The Ivory Coast forward has a foot injury after coming off at Brighton last weekend and could miss out again.

Ashley Westwood is back after testing positive for Covid-19 and Charlie Taylor is fit again, but Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain out.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.

