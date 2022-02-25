Brighton without Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu for Aston Villa clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brighton will be without Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu for the visit of Aston Villa.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter confirmed that Webster has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury, while Mwepu’s hamstring problem will not clear up in time for the game.

Lewis Dunk is back from suspension, but there is a bit of illness around the camp which could rule some players out.

Aston Villa will welcome back Ezri Konsa following a two-match suspension.

The centre-back missed the back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Watford after being given his marching orders for two bookable offences in the entertaining 3-3 draw versus Leeds earlier this month.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has no new injury concerns, with Bertrand Traore (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) remaining sidelined.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Lamptey, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.