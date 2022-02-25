Jamison Gibson-Park and Stephen Varney vie for scrum-half supremacy in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamison Gibson-Park and Stephen Varney vie for scrum-half supremacy in Dublin

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 2.07pm
Stephen Varney, left, and Jamison Gibson-Park each made international debuts in autumn 2020 (PA)
Ireland will bid to get their Guinness Six Nations title challenge back on track on Sunday afternoon when Italy visit the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Irish Grand Slam hopes were ended by a 30-24 loss away to France in round two of the championship, while the Italians suffered a 34th successive tournament defeat at home to England.

Here, the PA news agency examines an intriguing scrum-half battle.

Jamison Gibson-Park – Leinster

Position: Scrum-half
Age: 30
Caps: 14
Debut: versus Italy, 2020
Height: 5′ 9″
Weight: 12st 7lbs
Points: 10 (two tries)

New Zealand-born Gibson-Park first emerged as a serious threat to Conor Murray’s decade-long dominance of Ireland’s number nine jersey during the Autumn Nations Cup in 2020. Having qualified for his adopted nation on residency grounds, he now looks to have firmly dislodged the British and Irish Lion. The playmaker, who this week turned 30, has started eight of the past 11 Tests. He is a master of quick ball, possesses fine footwork, and has the ability to break the line and carve open defences with off-the-cuff manoeuvres. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell declared this time last year that Gibson-Park was on his way to becoming a “top-class international scrum-half” and the Leinster man has certainly taken strides forward since then.

Stephen Varney – Gloucester

Position: Scrum-half
Age: 20
Caps: 11
Debut: versus Scotland, 2020
Height: 5′ 9″
Weight: 12st 8lbs
Points: 5 (one try)

Despite being almost 10 years younger, Varney made his Test debut just three weeks after Gibson-Park. He has gone on to become a mainstay for the Azzurri. Born and raised in Pembrokeshire, Wales, his father Adrian enjoyed an impressive club rugby career as a flanker with Neath and Aberavon. Yet Varney, whose middle name is Lorenzo, has strong Italian connections. His great-grandfather served in the Italian army and was a prisoner of war at a camp in west Wales, while his maternal grandparents are also from Italy. The 20-year-old is preparing to face Ireland for the first time after a finger injury led to his late withdrawal last year in Rome – the only Six Nations match he has missed since his maiden international outing.

