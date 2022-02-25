Michael Lowry set for first Ireland cap against Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Lowry set for first Ireland cap against Italy

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 2.14pm
Ulster’s Michael Lowry will make his Ireland debut against Italy (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Lowry will make his Ireland debut during Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy as part of six personnel changes to Andy Farrell’s starting XV.

The selection of the in-form Ulster full-back brings to an end Hugo Keenan’s run of 18 consecutive Test starts.

James Lowe, Robbie Henshaw, Dan Sheehan, Ryan Baird and Peter O’Mahony also come into the team beaten 30-24 by France in round two.

Fit-again captain Johnny Sexton has to settle for a place among the replacements, while lock James Ryan has been ruled out by adductor issue, meaning flanker O’Mahony will skipper the side.

Joey Carbery has retained the number 10 jersey ahead of the influential Sexton, who has overcome the minor hamstring issue which kept him sidelined in Paris.

Hooker Sheehan and lock Baird make maiden Six Nations starts due to the injury absences of Ronan Kelleher and Ryan in an otherwise unchanged front five.

Andrew Porter continues at loosehead prop, with Leinster team-mate Tadhg Furlong carrying on at tighthead, ahead of the new second-row pairing of Baird and Tadhg Beirne.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be on the bench against Italy
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be on the bench against Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)

In the back row, Caelan Doris switches to the centre, with O’Mahony coming in at blindside and Josh Van Der Flier continuing at openside, pushing Jack Conan to the bench.

Lowe has been restored on the left wing after injury ruled him out of the opening win over Wales and subsequent loss to Les Bleus, meaning Mack Hansen moves across to the right in place of Andrew Conway.

British and Irish Lion Henshaw has been preferred to Bundee Aki at inside centre and will partner Garry Ringrose in midfield, behind scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

Craig Casey is selected ahead of Conor Murray as the back-up number nine and is joined on the bench by Sexton, Conan, Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell and James Hume.

