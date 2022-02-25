St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi concerned for family in Ukraine – Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi concerned for family in Ukraine – Callum Davidson

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 2.33pm
Callum Davidson is supporting St Johnstone’s Ukrainian youngster Max Kucheriavyi (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson is supporting St Johnstone's Ukrainian youngster Max Kucheriavyi (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone are giving support to their Ukrainian teenager Max Kucheriavyi amid the invasion of his homeland by Russia.

Boss Callum Davidson and others at the Perth club have spoken to the “concerned” 19-year-old midfielder, who is on loan at Kelty Hearts.

Davidson said: “I spoke to Max and the staff spoke to Max and he is obviously a bit concerned with his family just outside Kyiv, so it is worrying times.

“It puts things into a different perspective when you see things like that, what’s going on over there, which is not acceptable.

“Our thoughts are with Max and his family and hopefully they are safe.

“He has been in touch with his family, he says they are fine but he is quite concerned at the moment as we probably all are, with the situation escalating.”

Davidson has been preparing his side for the trip to fellow strugglers Ross County on Saturday.

St Johnstone are two points ahead of bottom side Dundee, who have a game in hand, and four behind the Staggies.

The Perth men have lost only one of their last five games and are on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 home win over Hearts and Davidson sees the Dingwall game as a chance to go within a point of County, who won 2-1 at McDiarmid Park in December.

He said: “This is what we said when we came back from the winter break, can we keep getting those points, can we keep putting pressure on the teams above us?

“Our performances have been good, I would have liked to get a couple of more wins but it is a really important game tomorrow.

“Can we make teams above us look behind and that is what we are trying to do.

“There is a lot of confidence going through the players at the moment, it will definitely be a different St Johnstone that faced Ross County here in December.

“We will go in a positive frame of mind. It is going to be a hard game, we know Ross County can score goals  so we need to make sure we are at our best.

“I am looking for a 90-minute performance on Saturday. I think we have had a lot of 45s and 60s but tomorrow I am expecting 90 minutes.”

