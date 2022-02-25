Roy Hodgson not reflecting on past glories as Watford face Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roy Hodgson not reflecting on past glories as Watford face Manchester United

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 3.04pm
Watford manager Roy Hodgson is not taking any solace from the win over Manchester United earlier in the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Watford manager Roy Hodgson is not taking any solace from the win over Manchester United earlier in the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Watford boss Roy Hodgson insists their win over Manchester United earlier in the season will have no bearing on the return clash this weekend.

Both managers have been replaced since the Hornets shocked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s visitors to win 4-1 at Vicarage Road in November.

The game proved to be Solskjaer’s last in charge of United as he was sacked days later, while Watford manager that day Claudio Ranieri has since also paid the price for poor results.

He was replaced by Hodgson, who has won one of his five matches at the helm with Watford 19th in the table heading into the weekend.

The former England manager may have been forgiven for casting an eye back to how Watford had seen off United but he feels that, given the amount of the water that has gone under the bridge in the past three months, it holds no weight this time around.

“None at all,” he replied when asked how much of a boost his players will get from the win over United earlier this season.

“I’d love to bring back the person who masterminded that victory, put out the same team and hope that lightening strikes twice.

“As far as I’m concerned, past results have no effect whatsoever on future results. It is a different team, possibly, and a different manager and coach in Ray (Lewington) and myself.”

Hodgson also admits he cannot rely on his own good recent form at Old Trafford, having gone unbeaten in his last three matches there as Crystal Palace boss, including winning on his previous two visits.

Asked if there was a secret, he replied: “No, pure fluke or working with a good team maybe!

“Palace were good up there, we had two particularly good games I remember up there against them.

“But I’ve got to say that for me, I’m a great believer in the in the Swedish mantra – that sounds better in Swedish – but translated as ‘what has been, has gone’.

“There’s no doubt that I enjoyed those moments immensely. I remember coming back on the coach or the train after the game and thinking what a wonderful feeling it was to play well enough to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“Quite frankly, it has no bearing at all on my thoughts with this game and I can quite honestly say that there is no magic or any sort of dust I can sprinkle which will help Watford.

“We’ve got to go there from our position, which is a difficult one and try to do what Palace were capable of.”

A run of 10 defeats from the 13 league games after the win over United leaves Watford in the relegation mire but Hodgson is still confident in his players.

“We are confident we can do a good job in preparing the team each week for the games coming up,” he said.

“We are confident we have a group of players here who understand the gravity of the situation and don’t want to be relegated and know they are going to have to fight.

“But I don’t know where extra confidence comes from when you’re not winning matches and taking points, it has been a long spell now for Watford.”

