Michael Masi ‘received death threats’ after controversial ending to F1 season

Michael Masi, the man accused of denying Lewis Hamilton an eighth world championship, received death threats following last season’s contentious Abu Dhabi finale, according to Christian Horner.

Red Bull team principal Horner also took aim at Formula One for abandoning race director Masi, and said the Australian’s family has also been targeted by fanatics.

Horner’s comments come a day after world champion Max Verstappen accused the sport’s rulers of throwing Masi under the bus following his recent dismissal.

Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the world drivers’ championship (PA)

Masi was removed from his post by the FIA after his handling of a late safety car period which afforded Verstappen the chance to beat Hamilton to the championship on the last lap at the season-ending grand prix.

But Horner said: “The lack of support that was shown to Michael was disappointing, especially at a time when mental health is so prevalent.

“To hear that his family and he received death threats is not right.

“An awful lot of pressure was put on the FIA to deal with him. And I made it clear in last week’s meeting in London that there should have been more support for him. I was disappointed that nobody shared that opinion.

“I have had an exchange with Michael to wish him well. But the whole experience was very, very tough for him.”

Christian Horner’s Red Bull benefitted from the season-ending controversy (David Davies/PA)

Verstappen will open his championship defence in Bahrain on March 20.

But did Horner feel his driver’s maiden title was tainted by the events of Abu Dhabi?

“In the UK media a lot has been made of it because Lewis is obviously a British driver, but I really don’t think so,” he said.

“Max was the outstanding driver last year. He had bad luck and things didn’t always go his way, too.

“It is too easy to get hung up on one event, and so much has been written about the safety car in Abu Dhabi.

George Russell, right, will partner Lewis Hamilton this season (Mercedes-AMG/PA)

“But, again, tactically as a team we made the right choices. Mercedes left Lewis out on a 44-lap old set of tyres and he was always going to be exposed at a restart.

“There was no gift for Max either. Lewis didn’t expect him to overtake where he did. When Max threw it down the inside into the hairpin, you could see it caught Lewis completely unawares. He left the door open.”

Hamilton has been joined at Mercedes by rising British star George Russell and Horner has predicted the young driver’s arrival will provide rival team boss Toto Wolff with a problem.

“Lewis is going to be massively motivated this season,” added Horner. “But he’s going to have more competition internally because he’s got a hungry competitive young team-mate who is going to be snapping at his ankles.

“Life is not going to be getting easier for him, that’s for sure.

“George is going to be a big factor this year. He has been blisteringly quick in all the junior categories, he’s one of the standout talents and dealing with his drivers will give Toto a headache this year.”