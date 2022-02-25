Burton bring in Adlene Guedioura ahead of visit of Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burton bring in Adlene Guedioura ahead of visit of Shrewsbury

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 3.14pm
Adlene Guedioura has signed a short-term deal with Burton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Burton have signed free agent Adlene Guedioura ahead of their League One clash with Shrewsbury.

The former Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Watford midfielder played two games for Sheffield United in September and has joined on a deal until the end of the season.

The Algeria international is the second free agent brought in by the Brewers this month after former Everton striker Oumar Niasse, who started his first game against Sunderland in midweek.

Ciaran Gilligan misses out again with a hamstring problem but Louis Moult could return after a bout of vertigo.

Shrewsbury will be without Josh Vela and David Davis.

Vela begins a three-match ban after being sent off in the midweek loss to Portsmouth while fellow midfielder Davis is unlikely to play again this season after damaging ankle ligaments in the same game.

Tyrese Fornah is likely to continue in the middle of the park while right wing-back Elliott Bennett could move into midfield as cover.

Better news for the Shrews is the imminent return of veteran Shaun Whalley after four months out with a thigh injury.

