Burton bring in Adlene Guedioura ahead of visit of Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton have signed free agent Adlene Guedioura ahead of their League One clash with Shrewsbury.

The former Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Watford midfielder played two games for Sheffield United in September and has joined on a deal until the end of the season.

The Algeria international is the second free agent brought in by the Brewers this month after former Everton striker Oumar Niasse, who started his first game against Sunderland in midweek.

Ciaran Gilligan misses out again with a hamstring problem but Louis Moult could return after a bout of vertigo.

Shrewsbury will be without Josh Vela and David Davis.

Vela begins a three-match ban after being sent off in the midweek loss to Portsmouth while fellow midfielder Davis is unlikely to play again this season after damaging ankle ligaments in the same game.

Tyrese Fornah is likely to continue in the middle of the park while right wing-back Elliott Bennett could move into midfield as cover.

Better news for the Shrews is the imminent return of veteran Shaun Whalley after four months out with a thigh injury.