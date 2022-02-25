West Brom hope Sam Johnstone is fit for visit of Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Brom hope Sam Johnstone is fit for visit of Swansea

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 3.26pm
Sam Johnstone will need to be assessed ahead of West Brom’s match with Swansea (Tim Goode/PA)
Sam Johnstone will need to be assessed ahead of West Brom's match with Swansea (Tim Goode/PA)

West Brom are hopeful goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be fit for Monday’s visit of Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce revealed on Friday that the England international had a sickness bug but it is not Covid-19 related and he is expected to feature at the Hawthorns.

Daryl Dike (hamstring) and Matty Phillips (foot) remain sidelined but Dara O’Shea made his first start since August in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough.

Jake Livermore will also miss out but this is the last of his four-match suspension after he was shown a second red card of the season in the defeat to Sheffield United earlier in the month.

Swansea have no new injury concerns after a full week on the training ground following last Saturday’s thrashing at Bramall Lane.

Russell Martin’s side lost 4-0 to Sheffield United but did have Ryan Bennett back on the bench after his suspension.

Nathanael Ogbeta is the only absentee for Swansea with a hamstring injury which has prevented the full-back making his debut since a January switch from Shrewsbury.

The Welsh side have lost their last three away games and not scored on the road in over a month.

