Christian Eriksen set for Brentford debut in home clash with Newcastle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christian Eriksen should make his Brentford debut in Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

The Denmark international has built up his match fitness in behind-closed-doors fixtures and is in line to make a first competitive appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 in June last year.

Bees striker Ivan Toney has recovered from a calf issue, while defenders Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) and Julian Jeanvier (knee) and midfielder Tariqe Fosu (thigh) all remain sidelined.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have striker Allan Saint-Maximin available for the trip to west London.

The Frenchman has been in Monaco this week for specialised and intense treatment on the calf injury which kept him out of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at West Ham and the Magpies will make a late decision on him.

Winger Ryan Fraser has recovered from a hamstring problem and Javier Manquillo’s ankle injury is improving, but fellow full-back Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal), midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Dummett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.