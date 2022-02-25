Christian Eriksen set for Brentford debut in home clash with Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Eriksen set for Brentford debut in home clash with Newcastle

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 3.44pm
Christian Eriksen has been building up his fitness in behind-closed-doors fixtures (John Walton/PA)
Christian Eriksen has been building up his fitness in behind-closed-doors fixtures (John Walton/PA)

Christian Eriksen should make his Brentford debut in Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

The Denmark international has built up his match fitness in behind-closed-doors fixtures and is in line to make a first competitive appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 in June last year.

Bees striker Ivan Toney has recovered from a calf issue, while defenders Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) and Julian Jeanvier (knee) and midfielder Tariqe Fosu (thigh) all remain sidelined.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have striker Allan Saint-Maximin available for the trip to west London.

The Frenchman has been in Monaco this week for specialised and intense treatment on the calf injury which kept him out of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at West Ham and the Magpies will make a late decision on him.

Winger Ryan Fraser has recovered from a hamstring problem and Javier Manquillo’s ankle injury is improving, but fellow full-back Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal), midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Dummett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

