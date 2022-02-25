David Moyes excited to ‘test West Ham against the best’ after drawing Sevilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes excited to ‘test West Ham against the best’ after drawing Sevilla

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 3.58pm
David Moyes is relishing a trip to face Sevilla (Zac Goodwin/PA)
David Moyes is relishing a trip to face Sevilla (Zac Goodwin/PA)

David Moyes refused to play the underdog card after West Ham were drawn against Europa League favourites and six-time winners Sevilla in the last 16.

The Hammers will travel to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on March 10 for the first leg, at the ground which will host the final.

Moyes’ immediate response was: “It will be good to get used to the stadium!”

The Hammers boss may have had his tongue firmly in his cheek, but he is clearly relishing the opportunity to rub shoulders with Europe’s elite.

“I think it’s the pick of the round,” he said. “Sevilla have been unbelievable in winning the competition. They’re probably the form side in Spain after Real Madrid at the moment.

“It’s a really tough game, but we want to test ourselves against the best.”

Former Celtic defender Moyes added: “I was looking forward to the prospect of going to Rangers, but great credit to them for getting through against Dortmund.

“We’ve played well in Europe and we’ll take big support to Seville and really look forward to it.

“There is more pressure on them than there is on us because we’re new to it. We’re getting used to it and hopefully we’ll get more used to it in the future.

“This is the sort of level you want to be competing at, with European football after Christmas, and we’re going into a really exciting period and one we’ve not been in for a long period as a football club.”

Europe will be on the backburner on Sunday as West Ham host Wolves, with both clubs well in the hunt for a top-four finish, before an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Southampton.

“You take the games individually, and the first is Wolves in the league, then we have an FA Cup tie and Europe, which is really exciting,” said Moyes.

“We’re in a good place, but we want to improve on it if we can.”

The Hammers have given Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko compassionate leave due to the situation in his homeland.

They will also be without Vladimir Coufal, who has had groin surgery, but Manuel Lanzini could return after an Achilles injury.

