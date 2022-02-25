No new injury issues for Swindon ahead of Salford’s visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon boss Ben Garner has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash against Salford.

Dion Conroy had come back into contention ahead of Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Walsall but though he ultimately did not make the matchday squad, Garner said he had not suffered any setback and was fit for the weekend.

Jack Payne has stepped up his recovery from a knee problem but Saturday’s match will come too soon.

Ben Gladwin remains out with a hamstring tear.

Salford will hope some of their injury worries have eased during an enforced two-week break from action.

City have not been in action since the 2-0 win over Leyton Orient on February 12, with last week’s match against Crawley postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

That could have given Ash Eastham time to recover from a knock suffered against Sutton at the start of the month.

However, Matty Willock, Luke Burgess, Josh Morris, Ian Henderson and Donald Love are expected to remain out.