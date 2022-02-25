Sir Alex Ferguson statue unveiled at Pittodrie to mark his Aberdeen exploits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Alex Ferguson statue unveiled at Pittodrie to mark his Aberdeen exploits

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 4.14pm
The new statue of Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie (Jane Barlow/PA)
A “proud” Sir Alex Ferguson declared his achievements with Aberdeen as “almost a miracle” as he unveiled a statue in his honour at Pittodrie.

Ferguson was joined by a number of his former Dons players as the club showed off the bronze statue, which will be located outside the Richard Donald Stand and was created by Andy Edwards of Cornovii Edwards.

The sculpture was based on a photograph taken of Sir Alex at Easter Road in 1980 after a 5-0 win over Hibernian clinched the Scottish title, the first time in 15 years a club outside of Celtic and Rangers had won the championship.

Sir Alex Ferguson
Ferguson went on to win three titles in all plus four Scottish Cups, one League Cup, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the European Super Cup during his spell in charge from 1978 to 1986.

During the ceremony, the 80-year-old said: “It’s a fantastic honour. You have to reflect on my life in that way because what we achieved here at Aberdeen was almost a miracle.

“When you try to put a light switch together, if you don’t get the wires in the right place it’s not going to work.

“I had the right material. They were all there. All they needed was the direction and desire and they showed that eventually. It was an absolutely brilliant period for me.

Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie
“My first year was hard for me. My father had cancer and I decided to do a stupid thing and go to a tribunal with St Mirren. These were learning lessons.

“Once I got that year over I knew where I was going, because I had the materials.

“The thing about human beings, some people want to go to the moon for their holidays and some want to go to the local park. These boys wanted to go to the moon.

“They had the desire to be better and better and that gave me the incentive to work with them and let them understand that, look, other clubs want to win trophies, you have to want to win it more than them. The desire to win more than others is what will get you there.

“That was a fantastic period for me. I am so proud of the eight-and-a-half years here. And there was only one way I could have left Aberdeen and that was for Manchester United.

“But the statue is here and I am so proud.”

Ferguson’s Aberdeen captain Willie Miller was joined by Gordon Strachan and Neil Simpson in reminiscing on stage about their playing days under the former East Stirlingshire, St Mirren and Scotland boss.

Neil Simpson, left
Simpson said: “This is a fantastic tribute for the greatest manager that’s ever been.

“Myself and all the players that played under him owe him a big gratitude for giving us opportunities, seeing things and the professionalism and the real desire to win, which is all you want to do in football. Nobody is interested in losers.

“It really is just a huge privilege to be part of what, under Sir Alex, Aberdeen did.”

