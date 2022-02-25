Christian Eriksen set for emotional return – Premier League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Eriksen set for emotional return – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 4.58pm
Christian Eriksen is in line for his Brentford debut (Steven Paston/PA)
Christian Eriksen is in line for his Brentford debut (Steven Paston/PA)

Christian Eriksen’s footballing return will offer a boost to the whole sport while Ukraine’s Aleksandr Zinchenko intends to play on despite the ordeals of his homeland.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main Premier League talking points ahead of another packed weekend.

Eriksen’s return a bright moment for football

Christian Eriksen’s return to top-level football this weekend will be celebrated the world over. Anyone who loves the sport will be buoyed by the Denmark playmaker’s impending Brentford debut in Saturday’s home clash with Newcastle. The former Spurs star suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Euro 2020 and “died for five minutes” in Denmark’s clash with Finland. But not only has he regained health, he is now back in football thanks to a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device. Bees boss Thomas Frank expects an “amazing” moment when Eriksen steps onto the pitch, and few will disagree.

Zinchenko backed to set homeland worries aside for City

Oleksandr Zinchenko File Photo
Oleksandr Zinchenko will be available for Manchester City this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has thrown his support behind Oleksandr Zinchenko after Russia invaded the Manchester City player’s Ukraine homeland. Zinchenko attended a demonstration in Manchester city centre on Thursday evening following Russia’s invasion. Guardiola explained Zinchenko’s understandable worries, but insisted the 25-year-old can and will focus on the job, amid robust and warm support from his team-mates and colleagues.

Newcastle can take another giant leap towards safety

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle would have been forgiven for expecting a torrid time at the Brentford Community Stadium had they arrived before the turn of the year. But the Bees have not won at all since January 2, and have suffered seven defeats and one draw in that sequence. Thomas Frank’s men will be desperate to arrest that worrying slump, but Newcastle are a side with renewed confidence and vigour, and would even leapfrog Brentford with a victory that would lift them even further away from the relegation picture.

Manchester City eyeing a return to recent dominance

Norwich City v Manchester City – Premier League – Carrow Road
Pep Guardiola will expect his Manchester City side to be back at their best this weekend (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rarely these days do Pep Guardiola’s men enter a Premier League game feeling any kind of pinch, but last weekend’s shock home loss to Tottenham has put a pause in their step. Hosts Everton have been far stronger under new boss Frank Lampard at home than away, but City will still arrive at Goodison Park with a point to prove. Guardiola and company will be itching to extend their three-point lead on title rivals Liverpool, with their advantage at the summit having shrunk significantly in the last few weeks.

Antonio Conte must prove his commitment

While Leeds will be desperate to arrest a recent worrying slump culminating in the 6-0 midweek thrashing at Liverpool, Tottenham are simply fretting over their manager. Spurs will pitch up at Elland Road with boss Antonio Conte’s reassurances still ringing in their ears. Conte insists he is “committed” to the club despite questioning his own future in midweek. Spurs followed up their superb 3-2 win at Manchester City with defeat at Burnley, leaving Conte to put his own future into doubt. The Italian has since claimed to have set the record straight with chairman Daniel Levy, but will now need actions to back up those words.

