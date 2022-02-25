Wigan boss Leam Richardson considers options for visit of Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan manager Leam Richardson could have a welcome selection dilemma on his hands for the visit of Sunderland.

Stephen Humphrys was dropped to the bench for the midweek trip to Wycombe, despite having scored the opener in the 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

However, it was the introduction off the bench of Humphrys and Gwion Edwards at Adams Park which inspired the Latics to come from a goal down to win 3-1 and make it four games unbeaten in Sky Bet League One.

The Latics are currently second in the table, six points behind leaders Rotherham with two games in hand.

On-loan forward Nathan Broadhead has returned to Sunderland as he nears a return to action.

Broadhead has been receiving treatment at parent club Everton since suffering a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal in December.

Saturday’s game will come too soon for the 23-year-old, but he trained at the Academy of Light on Thursday.

Luke O’Nien is set to resume contact training following a shoulder injury and manager Alex Neil said he has “one or two” doubts over unnamed players before selecting his squad.