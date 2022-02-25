Hibernian lose Elias Melkersen and James Scott to illness ahead of Celtic clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian have lost Elias Melkersen and James Scott to illness ahead of the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

Shaun Maloney was already without six players and none will be returning for Sunday’s Easter Road clash.

Demetri Mitchell (foot), Paul Hanlon (heel), Kyle Magennis (groin) and Harry Clarke (hamstring) are all out while Paul McGinn and Joe Newell remain sidelined by knocks.

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is available again for Celtic after being ineligible for Thursday’s European defeat by Bodo/Glimt.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to make changes after starting with the likes of Callum McGregor, Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Jota and Liel Abada on the bench in Norway.

Mikey Johnston (ankle) remains out along with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull (all hamstring).