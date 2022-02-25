Director of football role for Kevin Thelwell at Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Director of football role for Kevin Thelwell at Everton

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 5.56pm
Kevin Thelwell has been appointed Everton’s director of football (Simon Cooper/PA)
Kevin Thelwell has been appointed Everton's director of football (Simon Cooper/PA)

Everton have appointed Kevin Thelwell as director of football.

The 49-year-old, currently head of sport at New York Red Bulls, previously worked as sporting director at Wolves where he was credited with the signings of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Leander Dendoncker and Conor Coady.

Thelwell, who will report directly to the club’s board of directors and act as the strategic lead for recruitment, coaching, sport science, medical services and analysis for both the first team and academy, replaces Marcel Brands who left in December.

“I’m so pleased to be joining Everton and to have the opportunity to play a part in the club’s ambitious journey,” he said.

“I’m greatly looking forward to working with Frank (Lampard) and the players and to helping the owner and board achieve their long-term footballing objectives.”

