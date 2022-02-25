Ryan Shanley strike earns Edinburgh victory over Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Edinburgh City got back on track with a 1-0 home win over struggling cinch League 2 rivals Cowdenbeath.

Ryan Shanley’s first-half goal was the difference between the teams at Ainslie Park on Friday night.

Shanley’s breakthrough came three minutes before half-time when he volleyed home from close range after Michael Travis had headed Danny Handling’s corner across goal.

Cowdenbeath came close to an equaliser in the 64th minute, when Craig Barr shot against the crossbar.

However, they could not find one and remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table, while City return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.