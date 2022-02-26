Shane Warne sends ‘lots of love to my mate’ Andriy Shevchenko over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shane Warne sends ‘lots of love to my mate’ Andriy Shevchenko over Ukraine

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 2.03am
Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne has criticised Russia’s ‘unprovoked’ invasion of Ukraine as he sent ‘lots of love to my Ukrainian mate’ Andriy Shevchenko (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne has criticised Russia’s “unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine as he sent “lots of love to my Ukrainian mate” Andriy Shevchenko.

Russian forces were closing in on Kyiv early on Saturday amid fears the Ukrainian capital was about to be engulfed in a devastating conflict.

Warne, regarded as the finest leg-spinner of all time, offered support to Shevchenko, the former Chelsea and AC Milan striker who also played for and managed his national side.

“The entire world is with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Warne tweeted.

“The pictures are horrific and I can’t believe more is not being done to stop this. Sending lots of love to my Ukrainian mate @jksheva7
and his family,” the ex-spinner added, tagging Shevchenko’s Twitter handle and adding a love-heart emoji.

Warne took over 1,000 wickets in Tests and one-day internationals across his career before retiring from international cricket in January 2007.

Shevchenko took over as the Ukraine national side’s boss in 2016 and guided them to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020, where they were eliminated 4-0 by England. He stepped down in August when his contract ended and spent two months in charge of Genoa before being sacked on January 15.

