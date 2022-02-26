‘Cool Runnings’ soldier who wowed Queen hopes Olympics story inspires others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Cool Runnings’ soldier who wowed Queen hopes Olympics story inspires others

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 2.47am
Members of the Jamaican bobsleigh team including bobsleigh pilot Shanwayne Stephens (Alex Maguire Photography/PA)
A British soldier who skippered the 2022 Jamaican Olympic bobsleigh team following an unorthodox training regime which amused royalty said he wants their experience of overcoming adversity to inspire others.

Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens said his teammates are proud their underdog story has been compared with the film Cool Runnings, which was inspired by the 1988 Jamaican bobsleigh team.

Although the 2022 squad finished bottom in both the two and four-man events, their exploits won them a legion of fans, including Hollywood actor Kevin Hart and television presenter Alison Hammond.

And the 31-year-old soldier even made the Queen laugh in lockdown by telling her he pushed a car up and down streets in training for the Games.

The gunner from Peterborough, who is based at RAF Northolt in west London, told the PA news agency on the team’s return to the UK: “The whole journey for us hasn’t been about bobsleigh, it’s about inspiring people.

Lance corporal Shanwayne Stephens was a member of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics (Handout/PA)
“The world has been turned upside down in the last two years, kids have been stuck inside, and we just wanted to say to them that they should dream big.

“That’s what we did, we were always massive underdogs and we are proud of what we achieved.”

The novice squad – also including 29-year-olds Rolando Reid and Nimroy Turgott, 28-year-old Ashley Watson, and 32-year-old Matthew Wekpe – had only begun training together in September last year, just weeks until the qualifying heats for Beijing, and with equipment that was almost as old as their youngest team member.

They said funding was so short that they were only able to progress to Beijing after Caribbean holiday firm Sandals Resorts offered to sponsor their travel costs.

Members of the Jamaican bobsleigh team including bobsleigh pilot Shanwayne Stephens (front) and teammates (l-r) - Matthew Wekpe, Ashley Watson, Nimroy Turgott and Rolando Reid (Alex Maguire Photography/PA)
Mr Watson, a physical therapist from Peterborough, said the bobsleigh community made them feel particularly welcome in Beijing.

He said: “People were talking to us, especially the other teams.

“Everyone was stoked to see us out there because we just brought the Jamaican vibes and kept smiling.”

Mr Turgott, a Jamaican-based business owner, said the team members were proud to be associated with Cool Runnings.

He said: “We can’t get away from that film, but we don’t want to.

“It’s part of our Jamaican culture and we were proud to be compared with those guys in 88.”

L/Cpl Stephens was previously invited to represent the RAF during a video call with Windsor Castle in 2020, during which he explained how he used his fiancee’s car as a makeshift bobsleigh.

And he said he felt the same pressure on the bobsleigh track as he did in his day job.

He said: “In the military, you have the responsibility to bring your troops home again, alive.

“It’s the same with bobsleigh – I have to get them down the hill and bring them home again in one piece.

“We did it, and we’re proud.

“It was obviously an honour speaking to the Queen, and I do hope she was cheering us along while waving a Jamaican flag.”

